Tilers Canberra Professionals
Tile, Stone & Worktops in Braddon
    • We are locally owned and operated tile installers, and are experts when it comes to coordinating the process, for top efficiency and effectiveness. As a result, we are a full-service company for all of your maintenance and installation of tiles.This sets us apart from normal tilers and setters, and makes us capable of handling almost any kind of residential or commercial project—from that small tiling job to bigger projects; whether indoor or outdoor—in the Canberra region.


    Services
    • Residential Tiling service
    • Commercial Tiling service
    • Bathroom Tiling service
    • Tile repair
    Service areas
    Braddon ACT
    Address
    65 Elimatta Street
    2612 Braddon
    Australia
    +61-261900735 protilingcanberra.com.au
