Laser Tag 2U is a professional mobile entertainment company HQ in North West London. We provide both indoor and outdoor obstacle course events with up to 90 phasors. UK's Largest Mobile Laser Tag Company.

Established in 2013.

LaserTag 2U® / Events 2U was launch

in early 2013 by our director Michael. Michael has more than 8 years experience

in events and indoor/outdoor activities. We feel that mobile entertainment is

the way forward. It enables you to host the event you desire, at a location

convenient to you and your guests. Events 2U/ LaserTag 2U® is able to provide

this service at a very affordable price due to not having a set location. It

also enables us to tailor packages to your individual needs, allowing us to

give you the best price possible. We have provided over 800 events and over

70,000 have played with Laser Tag 2U. We have an amazing team ready to provide

you with an unforgettable event!We have run over 850 LazerTag parties our laser

taggers are top of the range. We have entertained over 80,000 players. We come

to you, we are a completely mobile service, we can set up almost anywhere, from

your back garden, school field or local village hall.



