Christchurch Cleaning Service
Building cleaning in Christchurch
    Quick response, excellent services, and 100% customer satisfaction, at Christchurch Cleaning Services you get it all. With years of experience in the industry, we know how messy things can get if left untouched, that's why we are readily available for all kinds of cleaning services. Whether you need office cleaning in Christchurch or residential cleaning, we provide it all. No matter how small or big your organisation is, our experienced and highly skilled cleaners, examine all the corners and remove the dirt out. From cleaning the windows, desks to carpets and ceilings, nothing is left from our experienced eyes. So, why wait? Call our experts now and get a shiny, refreshing workplace.


    Services
    • cleaners christchurch
    • Office Cleaning christchurch
    • builders clean christchurch
    • window cleaning christchurch
    Service areas
    Christchurch
    Address
    1 Pilgrim Pl
    8011 Christchurch
    New Zealand
    +64-800700606 www.christchurchcleaning.co.nz
