Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out
San Diego Grease Trap Cleaning
General Contractors in San Diego
Overview 0Projects (0) 0Ideabooks (0)
Reviews (0)
edit edit in admin Request review New project
Request review Edit profile
New project
  • Go Premium

    • San Diego Grease Trap Cleaning is committed to providing reliable and affordable grease trap pumping and cleaning services quickly. We are specialized in grease traps and interceptors and pump, clean, record, and discard the grease. Located in San Diego, we are a certified grease transporter for the county. Our services are available for emergency pumping as well as before and after our regular hours. Our trailer-mounted pumps are used for a variety of options from low-clearance garages to 3,000-gallon tankers for high volume grease interceptors. We also offer discounts to customers who require routine services. Call us today for a free consult and one of our specialists will give you an estimate for your grease trap cleaning service needs.

    Services
    • Grease Trap Cleaning in San Diego CA
    • Grease Trap Pumping in San Diego CA
    • Grease Trap Services in San Diego CA
    • Grease Trap Companies in San Diego CA
    • Septic Tank Cleaning in San Diego CA
    • Septic Tank Pumping in San Diego CA
    Service areas
    San Diego
    Address
    3060 National Ave
    92113 San Diego
    United States
    +1-6195980087 greasetrapsandiegoca.com
      Add SEO element