San Diego Grease Trap Cleaning is committed to providing reliable and affordable grease trap pumping and cleaning services quickly. We are specialized in grease traps and interceptors and pump, clean, record, and discard the grease. Located in San Diego, we are a certified grease transporter for the county. Our services are available for emergency pumping as well as before and after our regular hours. Our trailer-mounted pumps are used for a variety of options from low-clearance garages to 3,000-gallon tankers for high volume grease interceptors. We also offer discounts to customers who require routine services. Call us today for a free consult and one of our specialists will give you an estimate for your grease trap cleaning service needs.