Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out
Landscape Lighting of Michigan
Landscape Designers in Grand Rapids
Overview 0Projects (0) 0Ideabooks (0)
Reviews (0)
edit edit in admin Request review New project
Request review Edit profile
New project
  • Go Premium

    • Landscape lighting installation & custom design professions. Experts in Installing outdoor lighting systems. Residential and commercial exterior lighting.


    Solar-powered LED patio & specialty deck lighting turns your home into a backyard patio or lounge area for hosting your favorite parties.


    Experts in 120v low voltage & 240v professional-grade security lights.


    Services
    Landscape Lighting Designer
    Service areas
    Grand Rapids
    Address
    1228 Logan St SE
    49506 Grand Rapids
    United States
    +1-2482546404 www.landscapelightmi.com
      Add SEO element