Landscape lighting installation & custom design professions. Experts in Installing outdoor lighting systems. Residential and commercial exterior lighting.
Solar-powered LED patio & specialty deck lighting turns your home into a backyard patio or lounge area for hosting your favorite parties.
Experts in 120v low voltage & 240v professional-grade security lights.
- Services
- Landscape Lighting Designer
- Service areas
- Grand Rapids
- Address
-
1228 Logan St SE
49506 Grand Rapids
United States
+1-2482546404 www.landscapelightmi.com