Your joyous moments. The way it endures throughout your life. The way it spreads cheer to the people around you. This is in fact, our inspiration to deliver you the best sweets and pastries, all these years. Be it Ramzan, Weddings, Birthday Parties, Anniversaries or Official Get-togethers and Parties. TOOQ SWEET is proud to be an integral part of the sweetest celebrations of your life.

Nobody understands your sweet cravings like we do. Reason why we bake for you, an irresistible range of traditional delicacies and sweets, to your heart’s content. This sweet side of ethnic food from TOOQ SWEET, tempts even sweet connoisseurs from across the globe.And most of them never forget to carry TOOQ SWEET delicacies, for their dear ones at home.

While making lip smacking varieties of ethnic baking delights, TOOQ SWEET also has its attractive range of regular international bakery favourites. To ensure sheer taste and supreme quality, only the very best handpicked ingredients go in to the manufacturing of its entire product range. But above all, TOOQ SWEET takes special pride in its exclusively designed, 100% hygienic manufacturing processes and infrastructure.

TOOQ SWEET specializes in catering to both family orders and bulk orders by companies. We have specially trained staff and a modern fl eet of bakery vans ensure the perfect delivery of your choice of ‘oven fresh’ delights, at your place, right on your prescribed timeframe! Or simply drop in to our outlet in riyadh, to enjoy the eye-catching and mouth-watering qualities of our wholesome delights, displayed there.)



