Plano, Texas based martial arts school offering world-class Brazilian Jiu Jitsu and Kickboxing for adults and kids of all ages.





Keywords: Jiu Jitsu Plano, BJJ Plano, BJJ, Jiu Jitsu, Kids Jiu Jitsu Plano, Kids Jiu Jitsu, Kickboxing, Kickboxing Plano





Open Hours: Mon - Sat: 6.30am - 8 pm





Payment: Cash, Credit Card, Visa, MasterCard, Amex





Year: 2020

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/progressojiujitsuacademy





Pinterest: https://www.pinterest.com/progressojiujitsuacademy/





Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/progressojiujitsuacademy/