Sudbury Tile Installation
Tile, Stone & Worktops in Sudbury
    • We offer a wide range of tiling services which we divide into two categories. One of them is residential services and the other one is commercial services. In our residential services, we offer concrete fixes, tile removal, floor or tile upgrading, touch-ups and finishes, and many other services regarding residential level tiling. In our commercial services, we cover commercial level tile installation, tile removal and fixes, concrete handling, epoxy coatings, concrete repairs, tiles polishing, and a wide range of tasks in this field. For more details about our residential and commercial services, please visit our services page.

    Services
    • Tile Installation Sudbury
    • Tile Installation
    • Commercial tiles
    • Residential tile installation
    • Conrete finishing
    • Terrazzo Flooring
    Service areas
    Sudbury
    Address
    404 Elm Street Upstairs
    P3C 3Y5 Sudbury
    Canada
    +1-7058059762 www.sudburytile.com
