KUNDAN CAB was founded in year 1968, and began its journey by manufacturing and
marketing electrical cables. We manufacture various types of unparalleled
quality wires and cables. Our range of wires and cables caters specific needs
of client meeting international quality standards. We also manufacture re-wirable switchgear, changeover switches, wires and cables, led lighting distribution board, lighting and fixtures. Today we have a new name FYBROS-SMART ELECTRICAL CREATIONS.our extensive project experience make FYBROS the supplier of choice for cable projects in the residential and commercial sectors.
- Service areas
- Delhi
- Address
-
Balar Marketing Pvt. Ltd. 217, F.I.E., Patpargani
110092 Delhi
India
+91-18002706334 kundancab.in/products/wires-&-cables.php