KUNDAN CAB was founded in year 1968, and began its journey by manufacturing and

marketing electrical cables. We manufacture various types of unparalleled

quality wires and cables. Our range of wires and cables caters specific needs

of client meeting international quality standards. We also manufacture re-wirable switchgear, changeover switches, wires and cables, led lighting distribution board, lighting and fixtures. Today we have a new name FYBROS-SMART ELECTRICAL CREATIONS.our extensive project experience make FYBROS the supplier of choice for cable projects in the residential and commercial sectors.