Fybros Kundancab
Electricians in Delhi
    • KUNDAN CAB was founded in year 1968, and began its journey by manufacturing and

    marketing electrical cables. We manufacture various types of unparalleled

    quality wires and cables. Our range of wires and cables caters specific needs

    of client meeting international quality standards.  We also manufacture re-wirable switchgear, changeover switches, wires and cables, led lighting distribution board, lighting and fixtures. Today we have a new name FYBROS-SMART ELECTRICAL CREATIONS.our extensive project experience make FYBROS the supplier of choice for cable projects in the residential and commercial sectors.

    Service areas
    Delhi
    Address
    Balar Marketing Pvt. Ltd. 217, F.I.E., Patpargani
    110092 Delhi
    India
    +91-18002706334 kundancab.in/products/wires-&-cables.php
