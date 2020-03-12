Your browser is out-of-date.

PH Blinds and Curtains Ltd
Curtains, Blinds & Shutters in Northwich
    • Is it time to upgrade your curtains? Welcome to PH Blind & Curtains. We create and supply bespoke blinds and curtains in a wide range of materials. With over 30 years’ of experience in the industry, we strive to provide the highest level of product and services. Our range of products includes vertical blinds, venetian blinds, roller blinds, roman blinds, pleated blinds, curtains, curtain tracks and poles, louvolite perfect fit, patio awnings, planter shutters, insect screens and more. If you’re uncertain what’ll suit your house best, we will help you. We can come to your house with fabric samples and swatches to see what matches your decor. Give us a call today.


    Email id: info@phblinds.co.uk


    Services
    Blind Retail and Installation
    Service areas
    Northwich
    Address
    Unit 4 Cosgrove Business Park, Daisy Bank Lane
    CW9 6AA Northwich
    United Kingdom
    +44-1606781953 phblinds.co.uk
