Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out
Ningbo Chili Hardware Co., Ltd.
Home Appliances in Ningbo
Overview 1Projects (1) 0Ideabooks (0)
Reviews (0)
edit edit in admin Request review New project
Request review Edit profile

Projects

New project
  • Go Premium
    • hose coupling, Ningbo Chili Hardware Co., Ltd. Ningbo Chili Hardware Co., Ltd. Passive house Aluminium/Zinc Amber/Gold
    hose coupling

    Ningbo Chili Hardware Co., Ltd. is a professional and experienced industrial air hose

    coupling manufacturers in China. We are located in Hangzhou Bay , Cixi city, Zhejiang Province. The traffic is very convenient,We are near to Ningbo and Shanghai port.Only 100 kilometers to Ningbo port and 120 kilometers to Shanghai port.

     

    Our products contain camlock fitting, storz coupling,Guillemin Coupling, Pin Lug Coupling, Combination Nipple, Universal Coupling, Whipcheck Safety Cable ,Bauer Coupling,Hose Clamp and other hardware parts.The materials are mainly made of Stainless steel, Aluminium, Brass, Carbon steel,PP, Nylon.They are widely used in petro, chemical, mining, firefighting, agriculture and water conservancy industry.Because of good quality and reasonable price, our products are exported to North America, Australia, Europe,South Africa,Southeast Asia and Middle East.”Quality first, customer first” is chili’s unanimous pursuit.Customer satisfaction and support is our greatest encouragement.

    Service areas
    Ningbo
    Address
    Jiangnan Industry Zone, Andong Town, Cixi City, Zhejiang Province, China
    315000 Ningbo
    Macau SAR China
    +86-13968347078 www.chinacamlock.com
      Add SEO element