Colson Hicks Eidson is a trial law firm with 50 years of experience handling a wide variety of local, national, and international litigation, and arbitration. Partner Dean C. Colson is among the top Nationwide car accident attorneys in the United States. In his career, Dean has represented large plaintiff classes in commercial cases and handled multimillion-dollar litigation for injured parties.
- Services
- legal
- Service areas
- Los Angeles
- Address
-
255 Alhambra Circle Penthouse
33134 Los Angeles
United States
+1-3054767400