Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out
Colson Hicks Eidson
Other Businesses in Los Angeles
Overview 0Projects (0) 0Ideabooks (0)
Reviews (0)
edit edit in admin Request review New project
Request review Edit profile
New project
  • Go Premium

    • Colson Hicks Eidson is a trial law firm with 50 years of experience handling a wide variety of local, national, and international litigation, and arbitration. Partner Dean C. Colson is among the top Nationwide car accident attorneys in the United States. In his career, Dean has represented large plaintiff classes in commercial cases and handled multimillion-dollar litigation for injured parties.

    Services
    legal
    Service areas
    Los Angeles
    Address
    255 Alhambra Circle Penthouse
    33134 Los Angeles
    United States
    +1-3054767400
      Add SEO element