Business mail: info@hobsonlegal.com





Hobson & Hobson is a family law firm with a focus on divorce, high asset divorce, child support, child custody, and alimony & spousal support. We practice all areas of family law and understand that litigation is not always necessary. We take care to represent our clients in the best way possible while working toward an amicable solution.





Keywords: divorce attorney, high asset divorce attorney, family law, child support, child custody, adoption, contested divorce, uncontested divorce, father's rights in Georgia, alimony, spousal support, premarital agreements, postnuptial agreements





Open Hours: 24 hours





Payment: check, credit card, Visa, Mastercard, Amex





Year: 2012



