I’m a versatile web designer based in Montreal. I have over 7 years’ experience helping clients and businesses tell their brand stories with compelling, striking visuals, I’ve worked in areas including print design, UI/UX design, front-end development, SEO, social media, and so much more. I’m always looking to expand my knowledge and grow my skills as a designer. I challenge myself to think outside the box and explore different mediums and digital trends. I never want my work to feel repetitive or generic and I manage that by constantly seeking out new inspiration.