YUHUAN TAILIAN METAL PRODUCTION CO., LTD
Bathroom accessories in Taizhou
    • Basin Waste Drains, YUHUAN TAILIAN METAL PRODUCTION CO., LTD YUHUAN TAILIAN METAL PRODUCTION CO., LTD BathroomBathtubs & showers Silver/Gold Grey
    Basin Waste Drains

    Satisfaction of our customers is paramount to us and we strive to ensure that everyone who contacts us receives the service we pride ourselves on.Using state of 

    Wholesale Waste Drains Factory

     the art production equipment, our experienced staff can design and manufacture superior high quality products. Working together with our clients, we are constantly creating new product lines, to 

    Brass Bottle Siphon Manufacturers

     satisfy an ever changing market. Tailian has adopted a core policy of "quality and reputation is the goal of the company"and our diligent staff are always striving to achieve this aim in order to expand and develop the company into an ever growing market place.

    Service areas
    Taizhou
    Address
    Fanhong Qinggang. Yuhuan, Zhejiang Province, China
    318000 Taizhou
    Macau SAR China
    +86-57689903919 www.chinabathroomfittings.com
