Weed Patrol Lawn Care
Landscape Designers in Edmonton
    • Weed Patrol provides the best lawn care service in Edmonton. Our lawn care program is liquid fertilizer and commercial weed control that is not available to the homeowner. Our team of Edmonton lawn care experts are trained, certified, and licensed to apply commercial grade weed control and a professional quality liquid fertilizer to your lawn. Our weed control is commercial strength that you cannot buy at Home Depot or Canadian Tire. We apply the best products to your lawn. We blend our fertilizer daily for the time of year and current local Edmonton weather and growing season.


    Service areas
    Edmonton
    Address
    9304 31 Ave NW
    T6N 1C4 Edmonton
    Canada
    +1-7804139333 www.weedpatrol.ca
