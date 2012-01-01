Your browser is out-of-date.

Hobson &amp; Hobson P.C.
    Business Email: info@hobsonlegal.com


    Hobson & Hobson is a family law firm with a focus on divorce, high asset divorce, child support, child custody, and alimony & spousal support. We practice all areas of family law and understand that litigation is not always necessary. We take care to represent our clients in the best way possible while working toward an amicable solution.


    Keywords: divorce attorney, high asset divorce attorney, family law, child support, child custody, adoption, contested divorce, uncontested divorce, father's rights in Georgia, alimony, spousal support, premarital agreements, postnuptial agreements


    Open Hours:  24 hours


    Payment: check, credit card, Visa, Mastercard, Amex


    Year : 2012


    Marietta
    136 Fairground St
    30060 Marietta
    United States
    +1-7702846153 thehobsonlawfirm.com/marietta
