



406 ContractHers was formed out of two women's desire to create beautiful and unique spaces and use power tools!





As an Interior Designer and Decorator, Janel Johnson quickly found herself frustrated when the vision she had for space could not be accomplished by purchasing items in stores or online. She oftentimes found herself leaning on her best friend Darcy Kern to complete the custom elements needed to create the perfect design and teaching herself how to refinish furniture. With Darcy's construction background and absolute fearless nature, they were a perfect match and 406 ContractHers was born.





We like to consider ourselves an "Eco-friendly " design and construction company. We do our best to utilize items that homeowners currently have either by repurposing, refinishing, or reusing. We determine the design with our clients and how items will be used and what items need to be purchased. Whatever we do not use, we will aid our clients in selling to offset the cost of the remodel and design. Our goal is to make NO dump runs on each project!





We are not your typical design or construction company. We do not design and dash. We are there with you every step of the way ensuring the energy you desire fills your space.





We also believe in functional design. We request that you "live in" the space we create together for a period of 3 weeks and then meet with us discuss any adjustments that would suit your life better. We are not finished until you are completely satisfied with the results.





We have a strong desire to serve the underserved. Therefore we do not charge outrageous minimum fees for small jobs and we believe that you can have a beautifully designed home on any budget.





We truly believe that 406 ContractHers was made for those who want to "DIY Together"!