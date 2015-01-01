AlMassa Movers

Whether moving down the street across the country or to a new home or business building, we're here to help with managing role relocation stress.

Who we are?

Professional Packers & Movers in Dubai, Abu Dhabi - U.A.E Established in 2015, Al Massa Movers continues to deliver top quality service to the residents of the UAE. Since our start, we have completed over 4000 jobs up to date, and that number doesn’t stop growing!

Our Services:

Full-service Pack and Move package

For those particularly short on time, or in need of help with the physically demanding aspects of packing and moving house. Our fit and able packers will expertly box up your belongings with the appropriate wrapping and adequate protective packaging, labelling all boxes as they go. We will then move your belongings to your destination in a secure truck, unpack, and relocate everything to the appropriate rooms.

Pre-Packed package

Save time and money on moving day with our pre-packed moving package. Our movers will collect your pre-packed belongings, load them safely into our trucks, and carefully unpack everything at their destination.

Long Distance Moving

With over 5 years of experience in long-distance moving, we know what it takes to move goods across state lines efficiently. As a licensed and highly trusted long distance moving company, we are equipped with the right systems and technology to handle your long-distance moves in an authorized manner. Our exceptional long distance moving services are carefully planned to make sure you have a smooth experience within your budgetary specifications.

Storage Services

If you are looking for a professional storage solution that is equipped to handle your residential or commercial needs then you’ve landed at the right place. We offer both short-term and long-term storage solutions for your moving-related needs.

Why choose us?

Since our inception in 2015, we have grown as one of the highest-rated and most trusted full-service moving companies in the country. Our commitment is to make moving stress-free and hassle-free experience for all our clients, irrespective of the distance covered from one place to another. What makes us stand apart from our competitors is the fact that our professional moving services are customised and tailor-made to meet your specific needs, in terms of both budget and time. In all these years in the moving industry, one thing that we have never compromised is Customer Satisfaction. So, right from planning your moving diligently to perfect execution, you can trust us with all!





● Best Packing Checklist When Moving

● We Stop At Nothing

● We Love To Explore

● We Take It Step-By-Step

● We Keep It Simple





Contact Us

Please contact for Free Quote or Survey.

Call us at: +971 52 587 1235

Email us at info@almassamovers.com

or Visit our

Website: www.almassamovers.com

Our expertise and seamless customer support make moves easier for our customers.

#dubaimovers #moversdubai #dubaimove #almassamovers #movers #packers #moversandpackersinuae #UAE #dubai #sharjah #abudahbi #packing #moving #relocating #shifting #officeshifting #homeshifting #longdistancemoving #dubaitoabudahbimovers #bestmoversinuae #cheapmoversinuae



