Pest Control service in Melbourne

Bugstoppers pest control is providing safe and the most effective pest control measures across Melbourne. Bugstoppers Pest Control has an expert team that is technically trained by the Institute of Pest Risk Management, and with the help of advanced technology, it makes it easier to treat Pest. We have established ourselves across Melbourne as a company we provide advanced pest control services. We use the best methods to control pests in every situation.

Bugstopers Pest Control will provide personalised service. We would like to believe that when you employ Bugstoppers Pest Control to take care of your pest control matters, you will have a piece of mind knowing that the job has been done at the highest possible level with the best chemicals and technology available.

Bugstoppers Pest Control works in the commercial, industrial and domestic sectors. Our Pest Control Services encompass far more than eliminating relentless bugs or removing rodents. We take an interest in your environment and use an integrated pest Management system; this is an environmentally sensitive way of managing pests. It uses a combination of practices and control methods with the aim of preventing problems from occurring and reducing the need for intensive pesticide activities such as broadacre spraying.

IPM practices include

• Forward planning

• Regular monitoring

• Timely decision-making

IPM control methods include

• Cultural methods – they change the conditions to make them less favourable for pests, such as adjusting planting location or timing or crop rotation and cultivation techniques which expose pests to predation or destroy their food, shelter and breeding habitats

• physical methods – they prevent the Pest's from entering the area using methods such as barriers and traps, or physically remove them

• genetic methods – these methods select pest-resistant varieties developed by classical breeding or via genetic engineering

• biological methods – they use predators, parasites or microbial pathogens to suppress pests

• chemical methods – they use substances to kill or repel pests, selecting the least toxic options first and applying them only when needed instead of, for example, regular preventative spraying

• regulatory methods – they prevent the entry or spread of pests using quarantine regulations and restrict the movement of materials including crops and livestock

IPM can be applied in many settings, such as on farms; in homes, gardens, workplaces and natural spaces such as national parks; and in schools.



