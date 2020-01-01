Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out
Potter Wines
Wine Cellars in Garden City
Overview 0Projects (0) 0Ideabooks (0)
Reviews (0)
edit edit in admin Request review New project
Request review Edit profile
New project
  • Go Premium

    • Potter Wines a winery located in Boise, Idaho, along the Chinden corridor. Von Potter is the winemaker, the scientist, the handyman and trouble-shooter. Crystal is the organizer, the marketer, the taster and business manager. Our tasting room offers award winning red wines, deliciously crisp white wine, a new Rose' wine (as of 2020) and a newly released "Idaho Heritage Series". Our Jalapeno Wines have made people re-think the average margarita and recreate homemade ice cream recipes. We like to think of our customers as risk takers, decision makers, rule breakers, cocktail shakers and chipotle chocolate cake bakers.


    Keywords: Boise Wine Tasting, Boise Winery, Boise wine


    Payment: Cash, Credit Card, Visa, Mastercard, Amex


    Open Hours: Thursday - 2 PM - 7pm, Friday: 2PM - 7:30 pm, Saturday: 12 PM -7:30 pm, Sunday: 12 PM  - 5pm


    Service areas
    Garden City
    Address
    5286 W Chinden Blvd
    83714 Garden City
    United States
    +1-2087931773 potterwines.com
      Add SEO element