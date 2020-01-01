Potter Wines a winery located in Boise, Idaho, along the Chinden corridor. Von Potter is the winemaker, the scientist, the handyman and trouble-shooter. Crystal is the organizer, the marketer, the taster and business manager. Our tasting room offers award winning red wines, deliciously crisp white wine, a new Rose' wine (as of 2020) and a newly released "Idaho Heritage Series". Our Jalapeno Wines have made people re-think the average margarita and recreate homemade ice cream recipes. We like to think of our customers as risk takers, decision makers, rule breakers, cocktail shakers and chipotle chocolate cake bakers.





Keywords: Boise Wine Tasting, Boise Winery, Boise wine





Payment: Cash, Credit Card, Visa, Mastercard, Amex





Open Hours: Thursday - 2 PM - 7pm, Friday: 2PM - 7:30 pm, Saturday: 12 PM -7:30 pm, Sunday: 12 PM - 5pm



