Made in the Shade Landscape Management
Home Appliances in Lakeland
    • Business Email: info@lawncarelakeland.com


    Made in the Shade has been the leading Landscaping Company in the Lakeland area for two decades. Voted Lakeland’s Best Landscaping Company three years in a row is no easy feat, and Made in the Shade is proud to adorn this honor. Our workmanship and attention to detail is unprecedented and no matter the scale of a project, residential or commercial, our elite and precise services wow customers time and time again.


    Payment: Payment: Cash, Visa, MasterCard, Amex, Discover


    Open Hours: 24 Hour


    Year Est:

    1997


    Service areas
    Lakeland
    Address
    33813 Lakeland
    United States
    +1-8637775296 lawncarelakeland.com
