The Water Damage Expert
General Contractors in Los Angeles
    • As a full-service restoration company, The Water Damage Expert personnel’s areas of specialization include the assessment and the thorough cleanup and drying-off of water related damage. We’re here for you anytime.


    If your business or residence ever suffers flood damage or water damage of any kind in Los Angeles contact us. 


    We know it is a vital for water damage to be treated immedialtely. if it is not treated properly and promptly it could destroy property and grow into dangerous mold. 


    We will go through your property and do an assessment of the water damage. Then we will prepare what we need to do to conduct a complete cleanup your property.

    Call us and we guarantee our high quality work and our staff will arrive within 30 minutes of our call.

    Services
    water damage restoration service
    Service areas
    Los Angeles
    Address
    1155 N. La Cienega Blvd. #706
    90069 Los Angeles
    United States
    +1-8665615414 thewaterdamageexpert.com
