Surrey Junk Removal Guy – Dayo Disposal, Jon Dao provides respectable furniture, rubbish, and junk removal services in Surrey, BC as well as a reliable delivery service. Our team of friendly faces is dedicated to assuring that you will have a smile as big as ours after all is done. We proudly provide furniture, junk, and rubbish removal in Surrey, British Columbia, and surrounding Greater Vancouver areas.
- Services
- Garbage Collection Service
- Surrey Junk Removal
- Junk Removal Surrey
- Junk Removal In Surrey
- Service areas
- Surrey
- Address
-
17148 104 Ave
V4N 4R6 Surrey
Canada
+1-6049003672 surreyjunkremovalguy.ca