The Netra Integrative Health Clinic takes a holistic approach to taking care of the mind and body, providing natural alternative treatments including traditional healing techniques such as Traditional Chinese Medicine and Acupuncture as well as Ayurvedic Therapies like massages and shirodhara to treat a range of conditions and improve overall well being.

Also, treatment for eye disease using a holistic and integrative approach is offered through our sister concern Netra Eye Institute ( provide hyperlink if possible for its website ).

We provide natural and holistic treatments for:

Pain Management

Low Back Pain

Infertility

OB/Gyn

Diabetes

Hypertension

Orthopedics

Digestive diseases

Weight loss

Autoimmune disorders

Respiratory diseases



