The Netra Integrative Health Clinic takes a holistic approach to taking care of the mind and body, providing natural alternative treatments including traditional healing techniques such as Traditional Chinese Medicine and Acupuncture as well as Ayurvedic Therapies like massages and shirodhara to treat a range of conditions and improve overall well being.
Also, treatment for eye disease using a holistic and integrative approach is offered through our sister concern Netra Eye Institute ( provide hyperlink if possible for its website ).
We provide natural and holistic treatments for:
Pain Management
Low Back Pain
Infertility
OB/Gyn
Diabetes
Hypertension
Orthopedics
Digestive diseases
Weight loss
Autoimmune disorders
Respiratory diseases
- Services
- Acupuncture Clinic
- Pain Management
- Ayurvedic Clinic
- Ayurveda
- Ayurvedic Medicine
- Ayurvedic Treatment
- Ayurvedic Massage
- Low Back Pain treatment
- Pain Relief Center
- Acupuncture Pain Management
- anxiety treatment
- Pain Specialist
- Postoperative Pain Management
- holistic pain management
- holistic treatment
- Herbal Treatment
- Alternative Pain Relief
- Natural Pain Management
- Natural Pain Relief.
- Show all 19 services
- Service areas
- Woodbridge Township
- Address
-
517 Route 1 South Suite 5555
08830 Woodbridge Township
United States
+1-7325039999 www.netraclinic.com