Netra Integrative Health Clinic
    • The Netra Integrative Health Clinic takes a holistic approach to taking care of the mind and body, providing natural alternative treatments including traditional healing techniques such as Traditional Chinese Medicine and Acupuncture as well as Ayurvedic Therapies like massages and shirodhara to treat a range of conditions and improve overall well being.

    Also, treatment for eye disease using a holistic and integrative approach is offered through our sister concern Netra Eye Institute ( provide hyperlink if possible for its website ).

    We provide natural and holistic treatments for:

    Pain Management

    Low Back Pain

    Infertility

    OB/Gyn

    Diabetes

    Hypertension

    Orthopedics

    Digestive diseases

    Weight loss

    Autoimmune disorders

    Respiratory diseases


    Services
    • Acupuncture Clinic
    • Pain Management
    • Ayurvedic Clinic
    • Ayurveda
    • Ayurvedic Medicine
    • Ayurvedic Treatment
    • Ayurvedic Massage
    • Low Back Pain treatment
    • Pain Relief Center
    • Acupuncture Pain Management
    • anxiety treatment
    • Pain Specialist
    • Postoperative Pain Management
    • holistic pain management
    • holistic treatment
    • Herbal Treatment
    • Alternative Pain Relief
    • Natural Pain Management
    • Natural Pain Relief.
    • Show all 19 services
    Service areas
    Woodbridge Township
    Address
    517 Route 1 South Suite 5555
    08830 Woodbridge Township
    United States
    +1-7325039999 www.netraclinic.com
