KRe Botanicals
Doors in Antioch
    KRe Botanicals

    Stop Shop for all your Holistic needs. KRe Botanicals, Black-owned Holistic Healing - Metaphysical Supply Store We carry: Crystals Incense Conjured Candles CBD products Organic holistic herbs Yoni kits Spiritual bath kits Chakra kits Detox product All-natural soaps, creams, and much more...... Services offered: Tarot card reading Candle magick Ceremony: (Love, Money Matters, Soul Tie Removal, Blockage Removal/Road Opener, Chakra Aligning Ext..) Coconut head wash Ancestral Courses Shadow Work Courses.


    Service areas
    Antioch
    Address
    308 G St
    94509 Antioch
    United States
    +1-9252064032 www.krebotanicals.com
