Mohar by Ekaa Couture is a boutique located in Herndon Virginia, servicing, Northerm Virginia, Marylan and Washington DC. Trendy clothing for all occasion such as wedding, anniversaries, parties, Lehengas, Sarees, blouse, gowns. Also available daily wear kurtis, salwaar, plazzos. We have a wide selection of mens kurtas and sherwanis. Kids ethnic clothing selection. We make custom outfits too and offer onsite alteration. Full service Bridal outfits available of the shelf and custom made. We create designs inspired by top Indian designers such as Tarun Tahiliani, Sabyasachi, MAnish Malhotra, Anita Dongre. C Cotton, Silk, Benarasi, Ikkat, Patola, Luknowi, Paithani, Kanchivaram, mysore silk, baluchari. Indo westerns to steal your heart away!



