



At 1st Choice Builders - Home Addition, Kitchen & Bathroom Remodeling Contractors we understand that a renovation is not just a task, it’s a dream. Creating the kitchen or bathroom of your dreams should be done by a professional and experienced partner, one who will guide you through the entire process.

We are one of the leading renovation companies in Sunnyvale City. Our team of designers and in-house licensed contractors are waiting to help you make your dream renovation a reality. We will take you through the entire process step by step, from design, to accessory selection to execution of the actual construction. There is no need to look anywhere else for subcontractors; we have you absolutely covered, from A to Z!





Google map : https://www.google.com/maps?cid=12350665698226459731



