Simmage Designs is a local mural artist and illustrator based in Ocean Beach San Diego, who offers a range of creative services.





Projects include:





wall murals, graphics, lettering, painted signage, custom logo design, business branding, mural design, photographic art, surf art, portraits and other one-off creative gifts.





Artisan Simon offers an array of creative skills with decades of experience, taking great pride in creating truly original and tailor made work for local client and their business.





Available for on-site evaluations across San Diego, 'Simmage' will also travel throughout California and USA with his services. He also works with international clients for murals, design, branding and commissioned projects.





Muralist in OB OBSD



