Calimesa Dental—David You, DDS
Other Businesses in Yucaipa
    • "Honesty, Quality, and Care" is our motto here at Calimesa Dental.

    We aim to provide our patients high quality, ethical, and gentle dental care in a family dental office setting where they can feel at home, with a team they can trust.

    Give us a call today!

    Services
    • Dental Checkups And Cleanings in Yucaipa California
    • Cosmetic Dentistry near me
    • Restorative Dentistry
    • Emergency Dentistry
    • Preventative Dentistry
    • Dentures
    • Wisdom Teeth Extractions
    • Nitrous Gas Sedation
    Service areas
    Yucaipa
    Address
    34636 County Line Road # 19
    92399 Yucaipa
    United States
    +1-9292742631 support@yellobiz.com
