Aloha DesertPools
Home Appliances in Gilbert
Reviews (0)
    • Aloha Desert Pools is here for all your pool needs. We might have already met or spoke on the phone. But you may still be asking yourself, who is Aloha Desert Pools? Aloha Desert Pools is a family run business based in the East Valley.  We pride ourselves on customer service and satisfaction. Aloha Desert Pools weekly cleaning service includes the netting all debris, scrub walls, empty all baskets, backwash if necessary, and inspect the equipment. Finally, we check all chemicals and add the necessary chemicals to make your pool crystal clear and safe to swim. After each weekly visit, you will receive an email detailing when we left your home and what the pool chemistry was, also what chemicals we added to the water. The same person each week will clean your pool and we try to be on the same day every week. If there ever was a change with tech’s or service days, it would be a long-term change.


    Keywords: Pool Cleaning & Repairs, Pool Repairs


    Payment: Check, Credit Cards, PayPal, Venmo


    Open Hours: Mon - Fri: 8am - 5pm, Sun- Sat: Closed


    Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/Alohadesert


    Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/alohadesertpools/


    Nextdoor: https://nextdoor.com/business-profile/


    Yelp: https://www.yelp.com/biz/aloha-desert-pools-gilbert


    Service areas
    Gilbert
    Address
    3317 S Higley Road Suite 114-153
    85297 Gilbert
    United States
    +1-4806258794 alohadesertpools.com
