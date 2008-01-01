Your browser is out-of-date.

MDNS Studio
Architects in London
    MDNS Studio is a multi-disciplined design company based in London, with a wide range of projects from residential, educational and commercial, to bespoke furniture and domestic product design and production, including contract furniture & fittings specification and procurement.

    MDNS is architectural tailors, and every project is designed to perfectly dress the client. MDNS Studio has a proven track of worldwide projects, from small to big scale, all distinguished for the high quality.

    MDNS Studio's team includes architects and interior designers, including our founder Max Adiansi, that, with his 20 years of experience, leads every project of the studio.

    Services
    • new building
    • renovation
    • extension
    • concept design
    • final design
    • technical design
    • suppliers management
    • construction management
    • architectural services
    • architectural design
    • interior design
    • furniture design
    Service areas
    London
    Address
    Assist House, 25 Lombard Road
    SW19 3TZ London
    United Kingdom
    +44-7447819241 mdnsstudio.com
