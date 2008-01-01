MDNS Studio is a multi-disciplined design company based in London, with a wide range of projects from residential, educational and commercial, to bespoke furniture and domestic product design and production, including contract furniture & fittings specification and procurement.

MDNS is architectural tailors, and every project is designed to perfectly dress the client. MDNS Studio has a proven track of worldwide projects, from small to big scale, all distinguished for the high quality.

MDNS Studio's team includes architects and interior designers, including our founder Max Adiansi, that, with his 20 years of experience, leads every project of the studio.