Watts and Lumens is a professional lighting design studio in India. We create imaginative, state-of-the-art lighting schemes for architecture and built environments. We research on the existing scenarios and day lighting and we bring in latest technologies of artificial lighting. Our core competence is on improving functionality, increased usability and reinvention of visual space which helps in increased revenue and strategic values. Our fascination towards light showcases the role of light in architecture, buildings, cities, public spaces and built environments. Our timely intervention in design and implementation helps in completion of the project in the time frame.