Watts and Lumens
Lighting Designers in Bengaluru
    • Event Centre, Watts and Lumens Watts and Lumens
    Event Centre, Watts and Lumens Watts and Lumens
    Event Centre
    Landscape Lighting, Watts and Lumens Watts and Lumens
    Landscape Lighting
    Farm House, Watts and Lumens Watts and Lumens
    Farm House

    Watts and Lumens is a professional lighting design studio in India. We create imaginative, state-of-the-art lighting schemes for architecture and built environments. We research on the existing scenarios and day lighting and we bring in latest technologies of artificial lighting. Our core competence is on improving functionality, increased usability and reinvention of visual space which helps in increased revenue and strategic values. Our fascination towards light showcases the role of light in architecture, buildings, cities, public spaces and built environments. Our timely intervention in design and implementation helps in completion of the project in the time frame.

    Services
    • Lighting design
    • Lighting Consultancy
    • Interior Lighting design
    • Architectural lighting design
    • Landscape Lighting design
    • Retail lighting design
    • Wellness lighting
    • Office lighting design
    • residential lighting
    • Lighting automation
    Service areas
    • Bengaluru
    • Chennai
    • Cochin
    • Mumbai
    • Hyderabad
    • Coimbatore
    • Trivandrum
    • Calicut
    • Mangalore
    • Mysore
    • Pune
    Address
    Indiranagar
    560038 Bengaluru
    India
    +91-9656572453 www.wattsandlumens.xyz
