Dr. Marvell Scott New York
    • Marvell Scott MD is the Founder of the sports medicine center Performance Health, located in New York. A board-certified physician who also holds FACSM and CSCS accreditations, Dr. Marvell Scott offers physical therapy, weight management, chiropractic care, and has an objective to help everyone from elite athletes to everyday people looking to improve their total health. Marvell Scott emphasizes injury prevention and works with patients to develop healthy eating and mobility habits to ensure optimal wellness. Please contact Dr. Marvell Scott through his website to arrange for a consultation.


    Services
    Sports Medicine
    Service areas
    New York
    Address
    70 East 55th Street, 2nd Floor
    NY 10022 New York
    United States
    +1-2124868616 twitter.com/DrMarvellScott
