Removing a tree from the yard should mean you will get full access to the lawn, however, with a stump taking the space, you won’t get as much space. If you are trying to use your yard for landscaping, adding components such as garden, sitting space, cooking space, or something similar, with a stump obstructing the way, you will have a hard time making use of the yard. Not to mention your pets or kids might stumble on it and hurt themselves. It will come in the way of mowing your lawn.



