Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out
Complete Stump Removals
Landscape Designers in Mount Evelyn
Overview 0Projects (0) 0Ideabooks (0)
Reviews (0)
edit edit in admin Request review New project
Request review Edit profile
New project
  • Go Premium

    • Removing a tree from the yard should mean you will get full access to the lawn, however, with a stump taking the space, you won’t get as much space. If you are trying to use your yard for landscaping, adding components such as garden, sitting space, cooking space, or something similar, with a stump obstructing the way, you will have a hard time making use of the yard. Not to mention your pets or kids might stumble on it and hurt themselves. It will come in the way of mowing your lawn.


    Services
    Stump removal
    Service areas
    Mount Evelyn
    Address
    16 Wilkilla Rd
    3796 Mount Evelyn
    Australia
    +61-387975270 completestumpremovals.com
      Add SEO element