







AGA Hood Cleaning specializes in superior cleaning and services for exhaust systems in Atlanta, GA. We are far more than just a cleaning company, our specialized commercial cleaning services are NFPA compliant and of the highest quality. We work on degreasing projects as well as the complete sanitation of fans, ducts, exhaust hoods and plenums.





Out specialized methods apply high pressure steam cleaners and proper cleaning agents to restore the bare metal clean standards of a brand new surface. While they are potent and effective, our cleaning techniques also work to preserve the valuable kitchen equipment in your location.





We have over ten individual cleaning crews that serve the entire metropolitan area and provide the entire gamut of cleaning services. Unlike others in our line of work, we also bundle grease traps, kitchen equipment cleaning and filter exchanges into one service with an affordable price plan. Call us today!