Joedy&#39;s Cafe
General Contractors in New Farm
    • Originally from Mount Isa in North-West QLD I have always been aware of the importance of    local industry, in particular Queensland farmers and local artisans producers, as my family are themselves involved in the Beef industry. 


    I was exposed and fell in love with hospitality at the age of fourteen years old. Working across awarded venues such as Blackbird Bar & Grill, Black Hide by Gambaro, Motorwagen Cafe & Restaurant as well as multi-awarded Albion coffee roasters Fonzie Abbott. 


    When dining expect generous portions, great coffee and amazing service. My team are eager to open the doors and provide you with an experience beyond expectations. We all look forward to seeing and meeting you all in the coming months and sharing this journey with you. 


    Services
    Cafe, Food and Beverage, and Joedy's Cafe
    Service areas
    New Farm
    Address
    Shop 2/938 Brunswick St
    4005 New Farm
    Australia
    +61-422649082 www.joedyscafe.com.au
