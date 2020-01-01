Elizabeth Ockford designs and manufactures luxury wallpapers, with a distinctive English style - from her studio in Sussex. Elizabeth’s creative talent and passion for colour, pattern, and form saw her study textile design at the Chelsea School of Art before beginning her career, creating fabrics and wallpapers for the fashion and interiors industries. Now, after many years of working for some of the biggest names in the wallpaper design and print industry, she has formed a high-end interiors brand under her own name, and has launched her first collection of distinctive wallpapers in 2020, titled The Islands. In 2021 Elizabeth will launch a further three collections of wallpapers: ‘Aurora’ - a library of collected plains and textures; ‘Horizon’ - a selection of 6 colourings of a floor-to-ceiling ombre wash of colour; and ‘The Garden’ - a full collection of wallpapers which follows closely on from the colourful and content-rich ‘The Islands’ collection. Of the style of her eponymous brand Elizabeth says; “My creative style has always been a mixture of old and new. I’m excited by the freshness of new designs and techniques but I’m also inspired by the nostalgia of archived illustrations, antique fabrics, and vintage artefacts. Textures, colourful things, and metallics always catch my eye and this comes through in my work. Although it would be difficult to pigeon-hole my work into a single category, colour is a constant, key presence in all of my designs. I embrace colour in all its forms and I’m endlessly fascinated by the feelings and emotions that colour can evoke. Ultimately, I design with the aim of evoking joy, raising a smile, creating a mood.”. Elizabeth’s company, Elizabeth Ockford Ltd, is located on a small rural industrial estate in the heart of the central Sussex countryside, where alongside the design studio they accommodate a large wide width digital printer and all the warehousing of stock. The company offers an array of services from designing, printing and selling its own brand wallcoverings; to offering a variety of bespoke wallpaper design and print services to trade clients. With her team Elizabeth is able to colour designs specifically to a client’s needs, and also create designs unique to a particular project. Using digital technology, it is possible to satisfy orders of any size from as little 2 rolls upwards - and to print on a wide variety of wallcoverings materials, from non-woven to vinyls as well as high use contract qualities. Elizabeth Ockford Ltd is committed to improving sustainability and the stated aim of reducing its impact on the environment. All new collections are printed to order, using eco-friendly water-based inks and FSC-certified substrates. Recyclable packaging is used wherever possible - and the business makes regular contributions to reforestation charities, in an effort to remain as close to carbon neutral as possible.



