Lehigh Valley Dumpster Rental
Other Businesses in Allentown
Reviews
    • Full service dumpster and waste container rental service. Residential or commercial use. We deliver your dumpster right to your driveway or curbside, and pick it up when you are ready. Commercial receptacles for restaurants and small businesses available with weekly and bi-weekly empty service. Large construction sites, all sizes available.

    Services
    Waste management service
    Service areas
    Allentown
    Address
    601 E. Tioga St.
    18103 Allentown
    United States
    +1-6106150380 www.lehighvalleydumpsterrental.com
