A#1 Insurance Repair Specialist provides expert repair services for all of the following: water damage, fire damage, mold remediation, emergency plumbing, and carpet cleaning. Our fleet of certified technicians continues to allow us to be a complete one stop shop for all your emergency service repairs. We are proud of our 25+ years of business and continually serving our Orange County customers with their emergency repairs. Feel free to call us!

Service areas San Clemente Address 129 Loma Ln Apt. B

92672 San Clemente

United States

+1-9494891929 a1emergencyservice.com