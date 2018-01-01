Teamwork Exteriors is an award winning roofing company located in Rapid City, SD. We take great pride in being a GAF Master Elite Certified Contractor and recipients of the 2018 & 2019 Triple Excellence Award as well as 2018 & 2019 Presidents Club award from GAF. We believe the single most important part of being an outstanding roofing contractor is building our company around superior customer service. Training excellence in the details of installing a roof is key to making our roofs last a very long time. Roofing Company in Rapid City. Roofing Company in Spearfish. Roofing Company in Sturgis. Roofing Company in Black Hawk. Roofing Company in Piedmont.



