Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out
chettinad sarvalokaa
Schools & Organisations in Kelambakkam
Overview 0Projects (0) 0Ideabooks (0)
Reviews (0)
edit edit in admin Request review New project
Request review Edit profile
New project
  • Go Premium
    • Click to complete

    Sarvalokaa is an IGCSE Cambridge (Waldorf) School with day-school and week-boarding facilities. Through the school we aim to develop individuals who are creative, collaborative, adaptable and resilient. Our humanistic approach empowers students to discover the joy of learning, embrace challenge and use earth’s resources mindfully. We are affiliated to Cambridge Assessment International Education. Our eclectic program brings the best of curricular approaches to provide holistic teaching-learning experiences. Children learn through a journey of creativity, imagination and self-discovery, and develop as free human beings who bring purpose and direction to their lives. 

    Services
    • education
    • IGCSE Cambridge school
    • top 10 school in chennai
    Service areas
    chennai, Tamil naidu, and Kelambakkam
    Address
    Sarvalokaa Education, International School, Inside Chettinad Health City, Rajiv Gandhi Salai, Old Mamallapuram Road, Kelambakkam, Tamil Nadu 603103
    603103 Kelambakkam
    India
    +91-9841592000 www.sarvalokaa.org/facilities
    Legal disclosure

    Sarvalokaa is an IGCSE Cambridge (Waldorf) School with day-school and week-boarding facilities.

      Add SEO element