Sarvalokaa is an IGCSE Cambridge (Waldorf) School with day-school and week-boarding facilities. Through the school we aim to develop individuals who are creative, collaborative, adaptable and resilient. Our humanistic approach empowers students to discover the joy of learning, embrace challenge and use earth’s resources mindfully. We are affiliated to Cambridge Assessment International Education. Our eclectic program brings the best of curricular approaches to provide holistic teaching-learning experiences. Children learn through a journey of creativity, imagination and self-discovery, and develop as free human beings who bring purpose and direction to their lives.