At Cleaning Specialists of Oklahoma, we specialize in providing high-quality cleaning and restoration services to the residents of Oklahoma City, Chandler, and the surrounding communities. Whether you need assistance with water damage restoration or carpet cleaning, our professionals are ready to help you with all of your needs. We specialize in: Residential carpet cleaning Carpet cleaning for offices and businesses Hot water application Balanced rinse Stain and residue removal Carpet restoration And much more To learn more about our services, get in touch with us today. We look forward to assisting you.

Services Carpet Cleaning Service areas Oklahoma City Address Serving around

73139 Oklahoma City

United States

+1-4054712535