Interior Designers & Decorators in Dubai
    DecorBayt Interiors is a Dubai based interior design studio specializing in mid-end to high-end luxury residential and commercial interior design.


    Whether it involves designing the initial floor plan, custom furniture layouts and material selection, or redesigning and decorating an existing or new space, DecorBayt Interiors can offer clients a complete design and decoration service from concept through to completion. We can offer from one room to the whole fit-out. We also offer a very limited online interior design services to help you with your ideas turn to reality.


    Services
    • Residential Interior Design
    • Commercial Interior Design
    Service areas
    Dubai
    Address
    International City
    00000 Dubai
    United Arab Emirates
    +971-525515253 decorbayt.com
