Carolantic Manufactured Home Community
Home Builders in Hillsborough
    Located just minutes away from Downtown Durham, Carolantic is a friendly community that offers residents with top quality manufactured homes. Filled with restaurants, museums, parks, golf courses and more, this community has something for everyone. Furthermore, residents can take a short drive to the thriving triad and triangle cities of Downtown Durham, Duke University, and the University of North Carolina in Chapel Hill. Our all ages community offers three bedrooms and two bath homes from only $899 per month! If you are looking for affordable housing in a friendly community, reach us at (919) 410-7258 today! Enjoy affordable Hillsborough living at its best!


    Services
    • Manufactured Property
    • Manufactured Homes
    • Manufactured Home For Sale
    • Manufactured Home For Rent
    • Property Management
    Service areas
    Hillsborough
    Address
    6809 St. Mary Rd
    27278 Hillsborough
    United States
    +1-9194107258 carolanticmhc.com
    Legal disclosure

