PCS Revenue Cycle Management is a full-service medical billing company located in Houston, TX. We're known for our expert medical billing services for all specialties. We are experts in drug rehab and behavioral health facilities billing. Between managing schedules, seeing your patients, staying current with the latest technologies and running your business, there's a lot of responsibilities involved in running a successful medical practice and/or drug rehab facility. If insurance claims and patient files have become overwhelming due to the sheer number of patients your practice sees, it may be time to consider outsourcing your billing to PCS. Maximize your reimbursements, your time, and your patient care and spend less time processing paperwork!

Services Medical Billing Service Service areas Houston Address 4600 Hwy 6 N

77084 Houston

United States

+1-2819374089 www.pcsrcm.com