The Kitchen Studio
Kitchen Planners in Leighton Buzzard
    • Welcome to The Kitchen Studio. We specialise in designing bespoke kitchens. After a detailed survey, we will plan and design taking your ideas and requirements into consideration. We accordingly prepare a plan and quotation. We pride ourselves for providing a complete range of services. From electrical to gas and water requirements we will take care of it all. We also offer small building work including plastering, tiling and so on. Apart from kitchens, we provide our designing services for bedrooms and multifunctional furniture. Do you have any questions? Contact us today!


    Email id: thekitchenstudio@btopenworld.com


    Services
    Kitchen Renovation and Kitchen Planning
    Service areas
    Leighton Buzzard
    Address
    12 Friday St
    LU7 1AN Leighton Buzzard
    United Kingdom
    +44-1525378618 www.thekitchen-studio.co.uk
