Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out
Ningbo Guangdao Communication Technology Co., Ltd.
Engineering offices in Ningbo
Overview 1Projects (1) 0Ideabooks (0)
Reviews (0)
edit edit in admin Request review New project
Request review Edit profile

Projects

New project
  • Go Premium
    • Horizontal cable connection box, Ningbo Guangdao Communication Technology Co., Ltd. Ningbo Guangdao Communication Technology Co., Ltd.
    Horizontal cable connection box

    Ningbo Guangdao Communication Technology Co., Ltd. is a high-tech enterprise integrating R&D, production, sales and service. It serves the optical transmission network (OTN) construction of major communication operators at home and abroad, and is an optical distribution network (ODN). And fiber to the home (FTTH) to provide solutions and complementary products.

    Relying on science and technology for development, and constantly providing users with satisfactory high-tech products is our unswerving pursuit. The cable connector boxes company strengthens cooperation with colleges and universities and well-known enterprises at home and abroad, continuously develops new products, improves the scientific and technological content of products, and strives to narrow the gap with the international level, which is the fundamental guarantee for the company to grow and develop.

    The Fiber Optic Distribution Box company pays attention to the R&D team building and has a professional R&D team. The main products include cable connector boxes, fiber optic cable split boxes, cable transfer boxes and other series of communication products.

    Services
    Fiber Optic Distribution Box
    Service areas
    Ningbo
    Address
    777GuanHaiWei Sheng Zhao Road, Cixi City,Zhejiang Province
    315000 Ningbo
    Macau SAR China
    +- www.nb-fibercome.com
      Add SEO element