Ningbo Guangdao Communication Technology Co., Ltd. is a high-tech enterprise integrating R&D, production, sales and service. It serves the optical transmission network (OTN) construction of major communication operators at home and abroad, and is an optical distribution network (ODN). And fiber to the home (FTTH) to provide solutions and complementary products.

Relying on science and technology for development, and constantly providing users with satisfactory high-tech products is our unswerving pursuit. The cable connector boxes company strengthens cooperation with colleges and universities and well-known enterprises at home and abroad, continuously develops new products, improves the scientific and technological content of products, and strives to narrow the gap with the international level, which is the fundamental guarantee for the company to grow and develop.

The Fiber Optic Distribution Box company pays attention to the R&D team building and has a professional R&D team. The main products include cable connector boxes, fiber optic cable split boxes, cable transfer boxes and other series of communication products.