Laurelwood Manufactured Home Community
Home Builders in Black Mountain
    Laurelwood Manufactured Home Community

    Located in Black Mountain, Laurelwood is a friendly community that offers residents with top quality manufactured homes. With a quaint downtown featuring shopping districts, museums, restaurants & more, this community has something for everyone. Additionally, residents can take a short drive to the thriving city of Asheville that features a funky and eclectic downtown paired with a wide diversity of outdoor adventures. Our all ages community offers three bedrooms and two bath homes from only $899 per month! If you are looking for affordable housing in an exciting community, reach us at (828) 782-1164 today! Enjoy affordable Black Mountain living at its best!


    Services
    • Manufactured Homes
    • Manufactured Property
    • Manufactured Home For Sale
    • Manufactured Home For Rent
    • Lease Manufactured Homes
    Service areas
    Black Mountain
    Address
    86 Bright Hope Road
    28711 Black Mountain
    United States
    +1-8287821164 laurelwoodmhc.com
