



The Compass Adjusting mission is simple: To use our vast experience, knowledge and reliability to provide a positive outcome for our clients. Our focus is supporting you though every step of the way through the claims process. Your representation and customer experience will always be our priority. From the throughouness of our initial investigations to our diligence in every step of the of the claim, Compass Adjusting will help you to get the settlement that you truly deserve. We strive for rapid response along with timely and accurate reporting on your behalf. We stand behind our product and our services to ensure that your job is completed correctly. Compass Adjusting works with all aspects of your treasured assets (properties) with the goal of retaining, or in some cases, increasing value.



